Iskcon to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi on December 23

Bengaluru: Iskcon Bangalore will celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi at Hare Krishna Hill and Vaikuntha Hill temples on Saturday.
Devotees visit temples to enter the Vaikuntha Dwara, which is opened only once a year on Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The festivities will commence at 3 am, with the Suprabhata Seva for Sri Srinivasa Govinda at Hare Krishna Hill and Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda at Vaikuntha Hill.
The temples will be open to visitors for darshan from 8 am onwards. These programmes will be live-streamed on the official website (www.iskconbangalore.org) and social media platforms.