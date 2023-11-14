ISRO invites innovative ideas, designs of robotic rovers from student community

"In line with this vision, U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)/ISRO solicits from the youth of India, innovative ideas and designs of robotic rovers for future missions through the conduct of a space robotics challenge with an objective to provide development opportunities in space robotics to the participating entities and to leverage the creative thinking among the youth of our nation for ISRO interplanetary missions," it said.

To provide an opportunity for students in the area of space robotics, "ISRO Robotics Challenge-URSC 2024 (IRoC-U 2024)" will be organised with a tagline of "Let's build a space robot".