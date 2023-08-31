ISRO scientist attacked by scooter rider in Bengaluru road rage

A scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was reportedly attacked by an individual while driving to his workplace in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The incident occurred near the recently constructed HAL underpass on Old Airport Road on August 29, News18 reported.
The scientist, Aashish Lamba shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he explained that as he was en route to the ISRO office, a man on a scooter, not wearing a helmet, abruptly cut in front of his car. To avoid a collision, Aashish slammed the brakes, following which the scooter rider stopped in front of his car.
Aashish shared both video footage and images captured by his car's dashboard camera on the social media platform.
"Yesterday during going to ISRO office, Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake," he wrote in the post.
"He came to our car started fighting. He kick(ed) my car two times and flew. Kindly please do the needful," he wrote in another post.
To this incident, the official handle of the Bengaluru Police requested Aashish’s contact details for further communication and responded, "Noted, we (will) inform concerned Police officer."
Many social media users reacted to this incident and demanded strict action against such disruptive behaviour.
One user posted, "Any update on the arrest? The victim is an ISRO Scientist. This is the state of our front liners, let alone common citizens.. what sections are you slapping on the uncivilized goon? Please make his arrest public."
Another remarked, "Sad to hear that tons of road rage cases getting registered by day in Bengaluru."
The official handle of Jeevan Bhimanagar Traffic BTP has updated about the incident and action has been taken against the scooter rider. "Action taken against him in JB Nagar Law and order Police station," they replied to the ISRO scientist's post.
The ISRO scientist ended up thanking the Bengaluru Police for the swift action in the matter.
A couple of days back, a gang tailed a scientist from Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) smashing the windshield of his car with swords.