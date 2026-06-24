ISRO's LPSC to hold Pension Adalat in Bengaluru on June 29

<p>The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a key unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Department of Space, will organise a Pension Adalat on June 29 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>to address the grievances of pensioners and family pensioners.</p><p>According to a statement, the adalat will be held at 2 pm at the LPSC Bengaluru Campus.</p><p>Pensioners and family pensioners of LPSC, Bengaluru, who have unresolved grievances or representations may submit them to the Senior Administrative Officer, LPSC Bengaluru. Submissions can be sent either by post or via email to sado@lpscb.gov.in.</p><p>The deadline for submitting grievances is June 24.</p>