ISRO’s LPSC to hold pension adalat in Bengaluru on Monday

<p>Bengaluru: The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a unit of ISRO under the Department of Space, will conduct a pension adalat on Monday in Bengaluru to address grievances of pensioners and family pensioners.</p>.No decision yet on continuation of Women Security Pension scheme: Kerala CM V D Satheesan.<p>The event will be held at 2 pm at the LPSC Bengaluru campus.</p>.<p>Pensioners and family pensioners with unresolved issues can submit their grievances to the Senior Administrative Officer, LPSC Bengaluru, either by post or via email at sado@lpscb.gov.in.</p>