Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IT sleuths raid offices of two contractors in Bengaluru

IT sleuths raided the offices of two contractors – BSR Infratech and Star Infratech – in Sahakar Nagar, Sanjaynagar, among others, besides searching the homes of the people concerned, well-placed sources said.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 20:56 IST

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids and searches at 25 places in Bengaluru belonging to two civic contractors over suspected tax evasion. 

IT sleuths raided the offices of two contractors – BSR Infratech and Star Infratech – in Sahakar Nagar, Sanjaynagar, among others, besides searching the homes of the people concerned, well-placed sources said. 

Officials collected information regarding the companies’ transactions while also searching the homes of board members and others. During the searches, cash and other documents were seized, sources said. 

Similar raids were held last week in the city on properties belonging to businessmen and doctors over suspicion of tax evasion. More than 15 places, including Sadashivanagar, BTM Layout, Vijayanagar, Hulimavu, JC Road and Shanthinagar, were searched by IT officials. 

(Published 12 October 2023, 20:56 IST)
BengaluruCrime

