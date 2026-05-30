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Italian consulate hosts National Day celebrations in Bengaluru

The event commemorated the 80th anniversary of the 1946 referendum through which Italy became a republic.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:07 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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