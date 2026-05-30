Italian consulate hosts National Day celebrations in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru hosted a reception on Friday to mark Italy’s National Day, highlighting growing cooperation between Italy and India in technology, culture, education and industry.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Consul General Giandomenico Milano said ties between the two countries were becoming increasingly strategic, driven not only by diplomatic engagement, but also by collaborations among companies, universities, artists and researchers.</p>.India-Italy ties | A partnership that bridges two continents, shapes global dynamics.<p>The event commemorated the 80th anniversary of the 1946 referendum through which Italy became a republic. Milano noted that the referendum marked a defining moment in Italian history and was also the first national vote in which Italian women participated fully.</p>.<p>The Consul General highlighted Karnataka’s emergence as a hub for technology, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and scientific research, saying it had opened new opportunities for collaboration with Italian institutions and businesses.</p>.<p>"We want to build a multifaceted relationship with Bengaluru. It is the place to be right now. We’re really pushing innovation and technology partnerships. We’ll be hosting multiple business delegations in the city from various parts of Italy,” he told DH, adding that the consulate was particularly keen on building partnerships in the field of science.</p>.<p>The event also focused on the role of culture in strengthening bilateral ties.</p>.<p>On the art front, the Italian consulate in Bengaluru is organising an exhibition featuring artworks and artefacts from Italy and India, set to open at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bengaluru on August 13.</p>.<p>The exhibition will feature a Renaissance masterpiece by Italian painter Sandro Botticelli, along with ancient Roman and Etruscan sculptures. It will also showcase Gandhara artefacts loaned by Indian museum institutions, reflecting artistic and cultural exchanges across regions and eras.</p>