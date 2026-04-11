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Italian Design Day explores sustainable spaces in Bengaluru

The programme opened with a keynote lecture by Antonella Andriani, Vice President of the Associazione per il Disegno Industriale (ADI), at Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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