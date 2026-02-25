<p>Colloquially known as the 'Silicon Valley of India' and rightly so, Bengaluru—especially of late—has been living up to its reputation as the IT capital of the country, with as many as six tech and e-commerce companies expanding their business here.</p><p>Karnataka's Minister for Commerce & Industries M B Patil took to X (formerly Twitter) to share February's highlights and achievements, jovially saying, "It’s all about Umami, not spice."</p>.<p>Amazon officially opened its second-largest office in Asia in Bengaluru, which can house 7,000 employees across businesses.<br></p><p>Amazon’s new corporate main office spreads across 11 lakh square feet (1.1 million sq feet) and has a 12-storey campus, near Yelahanka.</p>.<p>Google expanded its office at Alembic City in Bengaluru's Whitefield. The tech giant acquired over 2.6 million square feet.<br></p>.<p>Apple too leased 1.21 lakh sq ft of office space at Embassy Zenith in Bengaluru, taking the total occupancy to 3.89 lakh sq ft.</p>.<p>Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, opened its first office in Bengaluru and announced partnerships across enterprise, modernising systems, and shipping production software in the country.<br><br>It is its second such unit in Asia after Japan.</p>.<p>Sam Altman's OpenAI too announced plans to launch its office in Bengaluru later in the year. </p><p>OpenAI, which has already set up an office in Delhi, has plans to open another one in Mumbai, the financial capital of India.</p>.<p>Tesla aims to expand its footprint in Bengaluru with EV industry watcher Sawyer Merritt saying that the company is recruiting AI Hardware Engineers in Bengaluru.</p>