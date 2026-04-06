'It's an eyesore': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags poor condition of NH44 in Bengaluru, NHAI responds
Taking to her X account, Shaw wrote, 'Whilst NHAI boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country’s key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained?'
Whilst @NHAI_Official boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country’s key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained? It’s an eyesore - the medians n barricades are terrible n the shoulders are not asphalted…