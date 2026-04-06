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'It's an eyesore': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags poor condition of NH44 in Bengaluru, NHAI responds

Taking to her X account, Shaw wrote, 'Whilst NHAI boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country’s key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained?'
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 07:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNHAINational Highways Authority of IndiaKiran Mazumdar-Shaw

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