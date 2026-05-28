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Jaipur techie’s suicide in Bengaluru's HSR: Family alleges wife’s affair led to distress

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death after recovering a note in which he reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for his decision.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSuicideTechie

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