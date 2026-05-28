Jaipur techie’s suicide in Bengaluru's HSR: Family alleges wife’s affair led to distress

<p>A 29-year-old software professional died by suicide at his residence in HSR Layout. His family has filed a case of abetment against his wife, alleging that her rekindled relationship with a former boyfriend pushed him into emotional distress.</p>.<p>Niraj Gupta, a native of Jaipur, was found hanging in his flat on January 18.</p>.Bengaluru techie dies by suicide; husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment.<p>Police initially registered a case of unnatural death after recovering a note in which he reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for his decision. However, his brother later approached the police and filed a complaint alleging abetment of suicide.</p>.<p>According to police, Gupta had sent a message to a friend shortly before his death, explaining the circumstances that had driven him into depression and emotional distress. The friend tried to contact him after receiving the message, but was unable to reach him.</p>.<p>Gupta had married Ekta Chaudary a year ago after the two met through a dating application.</p>.<p>Ekta, a UPSC aspirant, had travelled to Delhi, claiming she was preparing for the civil services examination. During her stay, she allegedly rekindled her relationship with a former boyfriend from Patna.</p>.<p>Police said Gupta had learnt about the relationship, gathered digital evidence and expressed anguish over the affair in his message to his friend before taking the extreme step.</p>.<p>Investigators further said Gupta’s family had initially opposed the marriage as Ekta was older than him, but he later convinced them, following which the couple got married in Nagaland.</p>.Bengaluru: Man dies by suicide after video call with 'girlfriend'.<p>Police said Ekta denied the allegations made by her husband’s family during questioning.</p>.<p>“As the complainant approached the court seeking registration of an FIR, we have registered a case of abetment of suicide and further investigation is on,” a police officer said.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104)</span></p>