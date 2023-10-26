Janaagraha recommends five-year term for mayor

“A directly-elected mayor with a five-year term is not a panacea for all ills but it certainly endows the position of mayor and the city government with greater credibility, stability and institutional continuity necessary for a strategic perspective. The provision for reservation by rotation based on which a sitting mayor cannot run for re-election makes it an unattractive proposition for dynamic, effective political leaders who have a vision and will to deliver transformative governance in cities,” the 116-page, which delves into different issues faced by urban cities, said.