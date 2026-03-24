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Japan to lend Rs 6,100 crore for Namma Metro's Phase 3; project deadline pushed to April 2032

Loan agreement to help BMRCL float civil tenders for remaining packages of 44.5-km project.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 14:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma Metro

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