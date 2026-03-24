<p>The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will lend Rs 6,100 crore (¥102,480 million) as Official Development Assistance (ODA) for Namma Metro's Phase 3. </p><p>The loan agreement was signed in New Delhi on Tuesday between Alok Tiwari, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Takeuchi Takuro, Chief Representative of JICA India Office, according to a news statement. </p>.Chaos in Namma metro: 11 booked after singing, creating disturbance in Bengaluru .<p>The loan will have a repayment period of 30 years, including a 10-year grace period, with an interest rate of TORF + 80 basis points for the project and 0.80 per cent for consulting services, and procurement will follow general untied conditions, the statement added. </p><p>TORF, or Tokyo Term Risk Free Rate, is a Japanese yen interest rate benchmark. </p><p>Of the total senior debt of Rs 6,775 crore approved by the Centre for Phase 3, JICA has agreed to provide the loan in two tranches: Rs 6,100 crore in the first tranche and the balance in the second. </p><p>With this loan agreement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it had secured all external funding for Phase 3, which was approved by the Centre on September 13, 2024, at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore.</p><p>The JICA loan agreement will help the BMRCL float tenders for viaduct and station construction in five packages, permanent way, rolling stock, signalling and telecommunications (S&T), Automatic Fare Collection (AFC), traction and consultancy services. </p><p>The BMRCL has so far floated civil tenders for only three packages spanning 18.581 km at an estimated cost of Rs 4,187.41 crore.</p><p>Phase 3 will span 44.45 km over two lines and 31 elevated stations. </p><p>The Orange Line (32.30 km) will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the western leg of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), completing Bengaluru's first circular metro corridor along with the under-construction Blue Line. </p><p>The Silver Line (12.15 km) will link Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road. Hosahalli and Sumanahalli will be interchange stations. </p><p>Phase 3 will have interchange stations at JP Nagar 4th, Mysuru Road, Sumanahalli, Goraguntepalya and Kempapura. It will also feature two of India's tallest metro stations at Mysuru Road and Goraguntepalya. </p><p>A 37.12-km double-decker structure (flyover-cum-metro line) will also be part of both lines under Phase 3. </p><p>The 28.486-km double-decker on the Orange Line (Delmia Circle to Hebbal) will also be the city's longest flyover. </p><p>Interestingly, the deadline for Phase 3 — earlier stipulated at May 2031 — has now been pushed to April 2032, as per the statement. </p><p>Invitations for consulting services are expected to be issued in April 2026. The tender announcement for the initial procurement package for civil works for the viaduct portion is planned for May 2026, the statement said. </p><p>When Phase 3, Bengaluru's metro network will expand to 222 km. </p>