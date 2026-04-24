<p>Bengaluru: The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) is hosting a workshop on Friday to mark the rare occasion of '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zero-shadow-days">Zero Shadow Day</a>'. The event will include a workshop, an exhibition, and demonstrations explaining the phenomenon.</p>.<p>The zero shadow phenomenon can be observed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> at 12.18 pm.</p>.Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium announces summer science workshops, extra shows for children.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, BK Guruprasad, Director of JNP, said, “We are hosting the event to increase awareness about science and astronomy among children. While they learn about such concepts in theory, it is important to understand their practical aspects, which is why we are organising this programme.”</p>.<p>The planetarium will also use a gnomon to help explain the phenomenon, he said. A gnomon is the part of a sundial that casts a shadow, serving as an indicator of time and direction. It is one of the oldest instruments used to determine orientation.</p>