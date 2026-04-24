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Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to host workshop on 'Zero Shadow Day' in Bengaluru

The zero shadow phenomenon can be observed in Bengaluru at 12.18 pm on Friday.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaworkshopPlanetarium

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