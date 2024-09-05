Jayamahal Road’s sorry saga: Potholes bloom, repair works loom, commuters in gloom  

Bengaluru: Jayamahal Road, a vital thread between central and northern Bengaluru, is in a horrible state of disrepair.
The road has been plagued by pothole patchworks, ongoing underground drainage repairs and disordered footpaths, all of which have left it in desperate need of a complete overhaul for the past two years.
On Monday, a manhole chamber leakage added to the woes, forcing pedestrians and daily commuters to seek alternative routes.
Traffic police stationed in the area described managing traffic during peak hours as a "nightmare", which only worsens during heavy rains.
Mohammed Farooq Sharieff, a local resident and daily commuter, shared his frustrations, stating that due to the haphazard patchwork and heavy traffic, he now prefers taking Nandidurga Road instead.
"The authorities dig up the road at irregular intervals, leaving work incomplete for months. I have never seen roadworks fully finished here. During peak hours, especially on rainy days, navigating the potholes is nearly impossible," he lamented.
Saleem, an RT Nagar resident who runs a garage on Jayamahal Road, explained the unbearable conditions during peak-hour traffic, especially on Fridays when people gather at the nearby Asthana-E-Khadriya Hazrath Peer Syed Hyder Shah Khadri Jilani Dargah for prayers.
In May, DH reported that the BBMP had dug up the road for vertical chamber constructions to improve stormwater drains before the monsoon. However, the quick-fix asphalt applied afterward has only worsened the road condition, motorists said. "The patchwork is so uneven, wheel balancing becomes difficult in heavy traffic," noted one commuter.
The recent manhole chamber leakage left the road slippery and untidy.
When asked, Shaikh Mohammed, BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer for Northeast Bengaluru, explained that the leakage was caused by a clog in the manhole, likely due to silt formation.
"The manhole was partially clogged during the asphalting process. We are currently identifying the exact location. Once cleared, we will monitor it for two days. If the leakage persists, we will collaborate with the BBMP to dig up the tarred road and complete the desilting work," he said.
Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said that a meeting with all civic agencies would be held this week to address the road's condition, and an order would be issued to complete all pending works on Jayamahal Road, including stormwater drains, underground drainage and manhole clearance. "After that, the entire Jayamahal Road will be tarred," he assured.
