Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: JCBs move into Cantt heritage green site; activists fear trees will be axed

The 8.61-acre site, located opposite the city’s oldest railway station, had become Bengaluru’s second biodiversity heritage site after the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK).
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 19:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Earthmovers moved into the 8.61-acre site on Sunday raising fears among environmentalists over the destruction of its green cover.

Earthmovers moved into the 8.61-acre site on Sunday raising fears among environmentalists over the destruction of its green cover.

Credit: DH PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 19:27 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaJCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us