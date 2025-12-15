<p>Bengaluru: Over a week after the Karnataka government withdrew the biodiversity heritage site status accorded to a wooded area near the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, earthmovers moved into the site on Sunday, triggering fears among environmentalists that its green cover could be destroyed.</p>.<p>The 8.61-acre site, located opposite the city’s oldest railway station, had become Bengaluru’s second biodiversity heritage site after the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK).</p>.<p>The Forest, Ecology and Environment Department had granted the status on September 9 following protests against the proposed felling of 371 trees to make way for three commercial towers with a total built-up area of nearly 3 lakh square feet.</p>.<p>The land has been leased by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) to Bagmane Texworth Private Ltd for a period of 60 years.</p>.<p>However, on December 6, the Forest Department withdrew the heritage tag with immediate effect. The government was reportedly left with little choice, as retaining the tag would have required paying the Railways compensation amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees.</p>.<p>Mahesh Basapur of Parisarakkagi Naavu, an environmental organisation, said the site has 368 mature trees, some over 70 years old. “JCBs have arrived, and despite our queries, the operators refused to explain their presence. From what we know, forest officials have not yet granted permission to fell the trees,” he said.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Another environmentalist, Alexander James, said activists want the land to be developed as a biopark. “If development is necessary, it can be used as a public or waiting space, but the greenery must be preserved. When we visited the site, we requested those present not to destroy the trees,” he said, adding that environmentalists would meet the tree committee under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to discuss the issue.</p>.<p>Vinod Jacob, another activist, said the green space was vital for the area. “The surrounding localities are densely populated and witness heavy traffic. In such areas, preserving green spaces is essential,” he said, while questioning why the Railways was not redeveloping other land parcels in its possession that are lying in “abysmal” condition.</p>.<p>DT Devare of the Bengaluru Environment Trust said a valuable green space was being compromised to serve vested interests and urged Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to intervene.</p>