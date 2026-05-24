JD(S) keen on contesting at least 100 seats in Greater Bengaluru Authority polls

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP-JD(S) alliance faces a litmus test as the date for the elections to the five municipal corporations under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) draws ever closer. </p><p>Workers and functionaries of both the parties are likely to caution the leadership of their respective parties against compromising on the number of seats each will contest in the local polls. </p>.<p>The JD(S) is reportedly keen on contesting at least 100 of the total 369 wards spread across the five corporations. The JD(S) is even contemplating contesting the elections by itself should seat-sharing discussions between the allies take an unexpected turn.</p>.<p>JD(S) leaders have reportedly learnt that the Karnataka BJP, based on a survey it carried out, is willing to cede only 60 seats to its alliance partner – an opinion that the saffron party has reportedly conveyed to its central leadership. These reports are said to have impelled Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to convene a meeting of JD(S) leaders to finalise the party’s stance ahead of seat-sharing talks with the BJP.</p>.'Need to bow down to decisions of national leaders': Vijayendra says BJP and JD(S) to fight Congress together.<p>Kumaraswamy is learnt to have fumed at the Karnataka BJP during his recent meeting. “Kumaraswamy has made it clear that, if the JD(S) is offered only 60 seats, we must be prepared for a friendly fight with the BJP,” said a JD(S) source.</p>.<p>The source sought to highlight the dominant position the JD(S) is in in many wards across Bengaluru, and expressed confidence of the party winning more than 100 seats. “At the meeting, it was suggested that the JD(S) continue the alliance with the BJP only if we are offered 100 or more seats. Otherwise, our leaders have been asked to be prepared to fight the elections by ourselves, and to identify candidates for each ward,” the source added.</p>.<p>Another senior JD(S) leader, pointing to the BJP’s recent debacles in the byelections, questioned the saffron party’s credibility to assess the regional party’s strengths and weaknesses. “Fighting the Assembly elections is different to contesting elections at the ward level. Hope BJP leaders understand this,” the senior leader said.</p>.<p>JD(S) leaders are learnt to have warned Kumaraswamy of a possible rift within the party should the Union Minister agree to the BJP’s demand for a greater number of seats in the GBA elections.</p>