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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

JD(S) keen on contesting at least 100 seats in Greater Bengaluru Authority polls

Kumaraswamy is learnt to have fumed at the Karnataka BJP during his recent meeting
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaJD(S)GBA

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