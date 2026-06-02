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JEE Advanced results: Two from Bengaluru get AIR 12, 13

Interestingly, both the toppers are from families with a technology background. Aryan’s mother, father and elder brother are engineers by profession, and even Manu’s father and mother are engineers.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 22:55 IST
BengaluruEducationBengaluru newsJEE Advanced

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