<p>Bengaluru: Two students from Karnataka have bagged All India Rank (AIR) 12 and 13 in the Common Rank List (Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay zone) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results of which were announced on Monday.</p>.<p>Aryan Raghupathy of Emerald International School and a classroom student of Allen Bengaluru has secured 12th rank and emerged as the topper from the state.</p>.<p>Manu Parameshwaran, a student of Narayana Olympiad School in Sahakar Nagar - Bengaluru, has bagged 13th rank and emerged as the second topper.</p>.<p>Interestingly, both the toppers are from families with a technology background. Aryan’s mother, father and elder brother are engineers by profession, and even Manu’s father and mother are engineers.</p>.<p>Both the toppers decided to pursue Computer Science at IIT-Bombay.</p>.No social media, negative news helped crack exam: JEE Advance topper Shubham Kumar.<p>Speaking after the results, Aryan said that it was not an easy task. “I must thank my faculties both at school and ALLEN, and my parents for the support which helped me to achieve these results. It was my dream to study at IIT.” Aryan secured 94.8% in Class 12 and used to study for six hours every day.</p>.<p>Manu Parameshwaran, another topper, also expressed happiness and said, “I want to pursue Computer Science and aim to work in the field of engineering.” The results were released by IIT-Roorkee, which was the organising institution this year.</p>.<p>This year, a total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) held on May 17, 2026. In this exam, 56,880 candidates qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 10,107 are female candidates.</p>