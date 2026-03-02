Menu
Jewellery shop employee arrested for fleeing with gold chains worth Rs 33.5 lakh in Bengaluru

The accused, Dharmveer Singh alias Pintu, had been absconding for five months, police said. Pintu, a native of Rajasthan, was working at a jewellery shop on Masjid Road.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 20:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

