<p>Bengaluru: The Bharathi Nagar police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly cheating a jewellery shop. He pretended to be the owner and took away gold chains.</p>.<p>The accused, Dharmveer Singh alias Pintu, had been absconding for five months, police said. Pintu, a native of Rajasthan, was working at a jewellery shop on Masjid Road.</p><p>According to the police, Pintu was tasked with transporting gold ornaments between shops and was familiar with jewellery exchange procedures.</p>.<p>Taking advantage of the shop owner's absence — as he had travelled to Hyderabad — Pintu allegedly approached another shop claiming to represent the owner and collected seven gold chains. He later fled to Rajasthan with the ornaments.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Pintu and recovered 239 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 33.5 lakh from his possession.</p>