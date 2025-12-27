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Jharkhand woman found dead in Bengaluru, police suspect she killed herself 4 days ago

The deceased, identified as Pooja Dutta, lived alone in AK Colony and worked at a private company.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:54 IST
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Pooja Dutta, the deceased.

Pooja Dutta, the deceased. 

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Published 27 April 2026, 18:54 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicideJharkhand

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