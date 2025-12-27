<p>Bengaluru: The highly decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman from Jharkhand was found at her home in southeastern Bengaluru's Adugodi on Monday evening, police said. </p><p>The deceased, identified as Pooja Dutta, lived alone in AK Colony and worked at a private company. She rented the place three years ago and was unmarried, according to police. </p><p>Neighbours called the police after noticing a foul smell from the house. When police broke the door open around 5 pm, they discovered a highly decomposed, unclothed body. The body was later sent for post-mortem examinations. </p>.At 38.2°C, Bengaluru airport logs third-highest max temperature for April.<p>While police found no death note, they discovered several torn papers scattered inside the house, leading them to suspect that she died by suicide about four days ago after locking the door from the inside. </p>.<p>The landlord told the police he spoke to her on April 23. </p><p>For now, police have opened a case of unnatural death. Further investigations are underway. </p><p>(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)</p>