‘Jhumkewali’ brings queer joy to stage in Bengaluru

<p>A queer love story set in 1970s Bombay will make its Bengaluru debut this Saturday. ‘Jhumkewali’ follows Rekha and Bindu, two young women who meet over a lost earring, and fall for each other. </p><p>A coming-of-age story where friendship tips into romance, it is set against the politics, music, and fashion of the time. The play is written by Ami Bhansali and directed by Nidhi Krishna and Mekhala.</p>.<p>The directors were drawn to ‘Jhumkewali’ because it resists the suffering that often defines queer narratives. “We wanted to make a story about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/queer">queer</a> joy because our lives are not defined only by trauma. We have complex and meaningful lives,” says Nidhi. </p>.Making queer dance floors safer.<p>The troupe hopes people in Bengaluru will feel the same warmth that audiences experienced during their previous 12 shows, all houseful. “They should feel a sense of solidarity with these two characters,” says Mekhala.</p><p> “Not only did queer people exist in history, but they also lived joyful, fulfilling lives.” Produced by Trisha Dhar Mali, the play features Lauren Robinson and Harshini Misra in the lead roles. The production design team comprises Utkarshh Babbar (lights), Srishti Vaideeswaran (set) and Riya Rokade (costumes). Karshni has given the score.</p>.<p>On June 27, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Tickets on in.bookmyshow.com and at the box office.</p>