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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Jhumkewali’ brings queer joy to stage in Bengaluru

A coming-of-age story where friendship tips into romance, it is set against the politics, music, and fashion of the time.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 23:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsQueerMetrolife

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