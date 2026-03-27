<p>Artificial intelligence (AI) may be replacing humans in the workforce, but ironically, recruiters and human resource personnel in the city are facing an unusual challenge. Candidates are increasingly turning to AI to generate or polish their resumes, making it more challenging for them to screen and shortlist suitable candidates. </p>.<p>In a recent incident, Bengaluru-based founder Raj Vikramaditya posted on X that a hiring call for a UX role brought in a flood of low-effort, AI-generated applications, describing the situation as “too much noise” with very few candidates standing out.</p>.<p>Sumanth S, an HR head at an AI platform company, says AI use in resumes is common among entry- and mid-level candidates. “Around 65-70% of resumes today are AI-generated or AI-supported,” he says, adding that AI has standardised language, making structure and content increasingly similar.</p>.<p>Annie Thomas, an HR professional with over a decade of experience, says, “Earlier, people used templates from the Internet. And now, they use AI. Candidates feed basic information into tools and get polished, jargon-heavy resumes.”</p>.<p>She estimates that around 95% of resumes she receives have some level of AI use. In some cases, candidates copy responses without editing them. “We have seen resumes with sentences from AI prompts, which the candidate has failed to notice,” she says. Overloading resumes with too many or irrelevant skills is another common issue, she adds.</p>.<p>Eight out of 10 applicants to entrepreneur Madan Padaki’s company resort to AI, he says.</p>.<p><strong>During interviews </strong></p>.<p>Sumanth says some candidates even use AI tools in real time. “They have tools open during virtual interviews — the system generates answers and they read them out,” he says. Such tools remain hidden even during screen sharing.</p>.<p>To counter this, he rapidly shifts questions. “I switch between technical and non-technical questions. It disrupts the flow, and the tool cannot keep up and often mixes answers,” he says.</p>.<p>Annie recalls a Bengaluru case where a candidate appeared to read answers off-screen. “His responses sounded impeccable, but something felt off. In person, he couldn’t justify anything he had said,” she says.</p>.<p><strong>‘Expected change’</strong></p>.<p>Padaki says the use of AI in job applications is “no longer optional but expected”. Citing a Gates Foundation-backed survey with data of around 3,000 rural youth, aged 18-29, across 15 states, he says 91% had used AI, 55% were daily users, and about 25% used AI for resumes and job applications.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He adds that recruiters are also turning to AI. “Companies now use AI tools to screen resumes and conduct initial interviews.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Padaki says AI has also made recruitment easier in some ways. “Sourcing has improved. AI matches skills and keywords, making shortlisting faster.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Vijay S P, cofounder of an IT consulting firm, believes that as long as candidates are using AI to enhance existing knowledge, and not fabricate or exaggerate their skills, it is acceptable. </p>