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‘Job seekers using AI to write resumes worrying’: Bengaluru-based founder

Candidates are increasingly turning to AI to generate or polish their resumes, making it more challenging for them to screen and shortlist suitable candidates.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:23 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:23 IST
BengaluruArtificial Intelligence

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