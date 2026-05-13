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'Joke is on us': Anger mounts over delay in Bengaluru civic polls

Just last week, the SEC had promised to hold the elections between June 14 and 24, declining the Greater Bengaluru Authority's request for a three-month extension.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:41 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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