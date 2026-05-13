'Joke is on us': Anger mounts over delay in Bengaluru civic polls

<p>Bengaluru: A day after the State Election Commission (SEC) filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking a three-month extension to hold the Bengaluru civic polls, citizens and aspiring councillors were left wondering whether the city would ever get an elected civic body.</p>.<p>Many feared that "some reason or the other" would continue to be cited to defer the polls.</p>.<p>"The joke is on us, dear Bengaluru," said independent mobility expert Satya Arikutharam, reacting to the SEC's application on Monday, filed just days after the commission had promised to hold the civic polls in the third week of June.</p>.<p>"If there is staff shortage, why can't the government hire temporary staff? Come September, they will cite monsoon rains, energy crisis or something else to postpone the polls again," he said.</p>.<p>In its affidavit before the Supreme Court, the SEC endorsed the government's decision to seek a three-month delay, citing staff shortage in view of census work and preparations for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.</p>.<p>Urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said the government should conduct census work by appointing temporary staff and the elections should not suffer further delays. "The SEC should function as a completely independent body," he said.</p>.<p>Pointing to the recurring delays, he said one institution is responsible for conducting elections, while another handles preparatory work. "That is why the elections are repeatedly delayed. A single statutory authority should be empowered to oversee the entire process," he added.</p>.<p>Just last week, the SEC had promised to hold the elections between June 14 and 24, declining the Greater Bengaluru Authority's request for a three-month extension.</p>.<p>BJP leader and former councillor Padmanabha Reddy alleged that the SEC was acting at the behest of the government.</p>.<p>"The delimitation and ward reservation processes are already complete. The commission has the authority to begin election preparations. It now appears to be acting as a puppet of the government," he said, adding that the government and the SEC had more than six months to prepare.</p>.<p>Former councillor NR Ramesh claimed the polls may not be held anytime soon due to resistance from a majority of MLAs and pending litigation.</p>.<p>"Most Bengaluru MLAs do not want the elections to be held. There is also opposition to the restructuring of corporations without proper offices being set up. Several petitions are pending before the courts. All this could delay the elections by another two years," he alleged.</p>