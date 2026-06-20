June 24 last date to submit grievances for pension adalat in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Bengaluru, one of the centres/units of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), Department of Space, Government of India, will organise a pension adalat on June 29 at its Bengaluru campus to address grievances of pensioners and family pensioners.</p>.<p>Pensioners and family pensioners of LPSC, Bengaluru, may submit their grievances or representations, if any, to the Senior Administrative Officer, LPSC Bengaluru, by post or email at sado@lpsch.gov.in on or before June 24.</p>