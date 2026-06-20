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June 24 last date to submit grievances for pension adalat in Bengaluru

Pensioners and family pensioners of LPSC, Bengaluru, may submit their grievances or representations
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakapension

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