Bengaluru: Junior Bescom engineer arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Bengaluru: A Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) junior engineer was arrested on Wednesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.
Prakash, stationed at Bescom's North 2 sub-division in Vijayanagar, had solicited a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh for facilitating the reconnection of electricity to the Rathna and Umarani Multistore building.
Acting on a complaint filed by an electrical contractor, Lokayukta officers set up a trap and arrested Prakash when he accepted the bribe of Rs 1 lakh, authorities said.
A case has been registered under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to taking undue advantage to influence a public servant through corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.
Further investigations are underway, the ombudsman said.