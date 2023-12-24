Junk jolts: Bengaluru’s clunky garbage trucks stir safety, eco concerns

Residents’ despair

Residents’ despair is palpable. Habiba Subhan, organising secretary of the Fraser Town Resident Welfare Association, highlighted the pathetic condition of Nethaji Road, where over 300 residents struggle due to problems arising from an open waste-segregating place on one side of the road. “Fraser Town was bad before; it has become worse now. There has been no action from the BBMP nodal officer, health officer, or the MLA; nobody cares.”

Residents spoke to DH about the stench from the steaming pile of waste dumped and segregated every morning at the point and the leaking residue from the wet waste that flows down the road, stinking up the area. After waste is segregated and piled into the two compactors that arrive every morning, the auto tippers line up on one side of the road, inconveniencing residents by hindering movement. This has also caused health issues.

“My son suffered from dengue in July due to the putrid water becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the area. It is unbearable to live here,” said Abdul Matheen, a long-time resident of the area.

A BBMP plan to procure new garbage collection vehicles has been pending for years due to a court case. Under the plan, the civic body wants to replace the existing fleet and procure 550 new six-wheel compactors with a 14 cubic metre capacity and 500 5-tonne six-wheelers to collect waste from small enterprises and construction sites. Plus, there’s also a proposal to procure 6,000 four-wheeler tippers of 1-2 tonne capacity each to replace the existing three-wheel tippers that collect garbage from households, according to S N Balasubramaniam, general secretary of the BBMP Garbage Contractors’ Association.

The High Court of Karnataka is likely to hear petitions over the garbage vehicles on January 9 or 10, according to BBMP Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Harish Kumar.

Based on the outcome of the hearing, the BBMP may replace the existing fleet of over 6,000 garbage vehicles.

“We have also included a proposal to make 50% of the fleet completely electric or CNG-run and run five electric auto tippers per ward. We also want each vehicle to have three compartments – one each for dry, wet, and sanitary waste,” Balasubramaniam said.

However, even if these changes are brought into effect, they would barely address the multitude of issues the trucks cause.