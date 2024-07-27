K-RIDE calls tenders for construction of 18 stations on Kanaka Line

Bengaluru: In a significant development, K-RIDE has set the ball rolling for the construction of 18 stations on the Kanaka Line of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).
Kanaka Line, also Corridor 4, will connect Heelalige in the far south to Rajanukunte in the far north over 46.88 km.
On December 31, 2023, K-RIDE awarded L&T Limited the Kanaka Line's civil contract related to the design and construction of the viaduct. The contractor has commenced pre-construction activities.
K-RIDE, the implementing agency for the BSRP, has now called tenders for the design and construction of the Kanaka Line's 18 stations in two packages for Rs 1,032.11 crore (excluding GST).
Package C4A consists of one elevated station and eight at-grade stations. These are Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi and Kaggadasapura. The project cost is Rs 504.11 crore (excluding GST) with a 24-month deadline.
Package C4B also consists of one elevated station and eight at-grade stations. These are Channasandra, Horamavu, Hennur, Thanisandra, RK Hegde Nagar, Jakkur, Yelahanka, Muddanahalli and Rajankunte.
Civil, structural, entry/exit structure, steel FOB, roof structures, PEB works, architectural finishes and other associated works are part of both tenders. The project cost is Rs 528 crore (excluding GST) with a 24-month deadline.
Earlier, K-RIDE called tenders for the station work under the Mallige Line, also Corridor 2, which will connect Benniganahalli with Chikkabanavar over 25.57 km.
The stations are Benniganahalli, Kasturi Nagar, Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanaka Nagar, Hebbal, Mathikere, Yeshwantpur, Shettyhalli, Myadarahalli and Chikkabanavar.
The 149-km BSRP's deadline is December 2027.
Published 26 July 2024, 22:03 IST