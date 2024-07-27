K-RIDE calls tenders for construction of 18 stations on Kanaka Line

Bengaluru: In a significant development, K-RIDE has set the ball rolling for the construction of 18 stations on the Kanaka Line of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).

Kanaka Line, also Corridor 4, will connect Heelalige in the far south to Rajanukunte in the far north over 46.88 km.

On December 31, 2023, K-RIDE awarded L&T Limited the Kanaka Line's civil contract related to the design and construction of the viaduct. The contractor has commenced pre-construction activities.