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K-RIDE encashes L&T's bank guarantees over contract termination

L&T alleged that K-RDIE's failure to provide land, shift utilities and frequent changes in project scope led it to terminate the contract in July 2025.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 21:12 IST
India NewsRailwaysBengaluruL&T

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