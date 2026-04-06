<p>Bengaluru: K-RIDE on Sunday said it had invoked and encashed Rs 57 crore from two performance bank guarantees submitted by L&T Ltd after the company unilaterally terminated civil contracts for corridors 2 and 4 of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP). </p>.<p>The move came after the arbitration tribunal rejected L&T's request for an injunction against the invocation of the bank guarantees. </p>.<p>Railway Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka (K-RIDE) said the tribunal's decision upheld its stand in undertaking civil works on two corridors after L&T defaulted and unilaterally terminated the agreements, not as per the terms and conditions of the contracts. </p>.<p>After contract termination, L&T had obtained a stay order from a commercial court against encashment of the bank guarantees. It also invoked the arbitration clause in the agreement. </p>.<p>An arbitration tribunal consisting of retired Supreme Court and high court judges was constituted to look into L&T's claims and K-RIDE's counter-claims. The commercial court later referred all matters to the tribunal, K-RIDE said. </p>.Suburban rail: Term insurance certificates issued to 263 project-affected people in Banaswadi.<p>L&T alleged that K-RDIE's failure to provide land, shift utilities and frequent changes in project scope led it to terminate the contract in July 2025. </p>.<p>K-RIDE has floated fresh tenders for Corridor 2 (Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara, Mallige Line) and plans to re-tender Corridor 4 (Heelalige-Rajanukunte, Kanaka Line). </p>.<p>The BSRP's deadline has been revised to March 2030. </p>