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Azim Premji Foundation to stage ‘Manteswamy Kavya Live’ in Koramangala

The 500-year-old tradition revolves around saint Manteswamy and is known for its message of social justice.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 23:28 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 23:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruKoramangala

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