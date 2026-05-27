<p>Azim Premji Foundation will stage ‘Manteswamy Kavya Live’, a performance of one of Karnataka’s most significant oral traditions, led by Dr Mysuru G Gururaj and troupe, this Friday. </p><p>The 500-year-old tradition revolves around saint Manteswamy and is known for its message of social justice. </p>.Kadugolla shepherding community bring their music to public.<p>The event also marks the release of the latest episode of the Kannada podcast ‘Noorakke Nooru Karnataka’. </p><p>On May 29, 6.30 pm, at Indian Heritage Academy, Koramangala.</p>