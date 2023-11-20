K’taka Lokayukta sees 80% rise in number of cases

Bengaluru: There is an 80 per cent rise in the number of cases registered by Karnataka Lokayukta, the anti-corruption watchdog. The spike follows the scrapping of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the subsequent handover of its powers to the Lokayukta.
According to data accessed by DH, the Lokayukta registered 8,664 cases in the financial year 2022-23, a jump from 4,793 cases during 2021-22. It has already registered 5,135 cases from April to the first week of November this year, and officials expect the cases to reach the 10,000-mark.
Lokayukta B S Patil attributed the rise in cases to proactive action and frequent surprise checks by officials. He said that people’s trust in the Lokayukta may also be another reason. Patil acknowledged that the ombudsman is understaffed but said vacancies are being filled up.
The authority is facing a staff shortage of at least 25%-30%, said an official who spoke to DH on condition of anonymity.
Patil told DH that posts of three superintendents of police and seven deputy superintendents of police in the state are yet to be filled. This apart, a fair number of support staff vacancies are to be filled. Patil said a separate committee was formed and deliberations were held on the issue of shortage. “We have written to the government and vacancies are being filled up,” he said.
Proactive measures
“I have sent a circular to all senior officials which mandates surprise inspections and slapping of cases without compromise if violations are seen,” Patil said. “During surprise checks, people reach out to us and file complaints on the spot. It shows that people trust the Lokayukta.”
He noted that since the Lokayukta took over from the ACB, it has cleared a lot of legacy cases. The efficiency and effectiveness of Lokayukta is leading to the fast disposal of cases.
The Lokayukta sleuths recently raided 43 BBMP offices, 23 sub-registrar offices and a few RTO offices, catching government officials unawares. The sleuths followed up the raids with another round of surprise checks. “When we went to the same offices again, we learned that a fair number of pending works were cleared. Our raids are yielding results,” Patil said.
Complaints under K'taka Lokayukta Act
3,391: April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021
4,793: April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022
8,664: April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
5,135: April 1, 2023 to Nov 10, 2023