One-time settlement for property tax in Bengaluru till July 31: Deputy CM Shivakumar

"The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) had not actively pursued property tax outstanding due to elections. The one-time settlement (OTS) scheme will end on July 31 and hence I urge people to make use of the opportunity to clear the outstanding payments. The OTS scheme provides 50 per cent concession on penalties and 100 per cent concession on interest payments," Shivakumar said.