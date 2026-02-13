Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Enough is enough': Karnataka HM G Parameshwara slams public talk of leadership change

Asserting that the party leadership will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time, the senior Congress leader said he will also speak to the high command on putting an end to the issue.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us