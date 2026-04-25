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Kadabagere-Tavarekere line in Bengaluru added to Namma Metro's Phase 3A

Govt decides to include 6.6-km corridor for faster approvals
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 23:25 IST
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Metro Phase 3A

Metro Phase 3A

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Published 24 April 2026, 23:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNamma Metro

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