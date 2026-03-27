<p>A performance on Saturday will offer a glimpse into the musical traditions of Karnataka’s Kadugolla shepherding community. Titled ‘Stories of the Sari’, it will be performed by Manjunatha Yalapenahalli and his troupe from Tumakuru.</p>.<p>The presentation is based on the ‘Junjappana Kavya’, an oral epic that narrates the life of the community’s cultural hero and deity, Junjappa. Traditionally recited over several days, this version will focus on excerpts centred on key female figures, including Junjappa’s mother and sisters, as well as the saris they wore. The excerpts will be sung and narrated to the accompaniment of the gane, a ritualistic flute-like instrument.</p>.<p>Sanamma and her group will also present ‘Kadugollana padagalu’, a form of musical banter practised by women in the community. This will mark their first appearance on a public stage. Narasimharaju B K of the Jiguru Academy of Performing Arts, Sira, which is presenting the show, said, “We wanted to encourage these women to share their oral traditions in new settings.” The programme is part of ‘Noorakke Nooru Karnataka’, <br>a podcast initiative by the Azim Premji Foundation.</p>.<p>On March 28, 6.30 pm, at Indian Heritage Academy, Koramangala. Entry free. To register, visit indianheritageacademy.org</p>