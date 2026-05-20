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Three years on, Kalyan Nagar residents await repairs to collapsed footpath ahead of monsoon

With the monsoon approaching, residents fear the waterlogged pit could lead to more accidents.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 19:54 IST
India NewsBengalurucivic bodyKalyan Nagar

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