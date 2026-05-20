<p>Bengaluru: A large stretch of the footpath on the busy 80 Feet Road in Kalyan Nagar (Ward 27) has collapsed, turning into a dangerous pit filled with rocks and debris.</p>.<p>Residents said they have complained to civic officials for the past three years, but no repairs have been carried out. The damaged footpath is now blocking access to some homes.</p>.<p>The collapse is so severe that concrete slabs have fallen into the drainage system below, leaving behind exposed pits and heaps of broken stone.</p>.<p>The damaged stretch is located on a high traffic road, forcing pedestrians, including schoolchildren and senior citizens, to walk on the carriageway to bypass the debris.</p>.BNP flags poor footpath conditions across seven wards.<p>Retired engineer TR Vasudevan, 80, who lives on 7th Main, said his house has effectively been cut off leaving him stranded inside his house. "I cannot even take my vehicle out," he told DH.</p>.<p>He said the deep pit poses a serious danger to pedestrians and added that two elderly people recently fell and suffered injuries.</p>.<p>With the monsoon approaching, residents fear the waterlogged pit could lead to more accidents.</p>.<p>Neighbours also said the stretch remains poorly lit at night, making it even more difficult for pedestrians to navigate safely.</p>