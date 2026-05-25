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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road to remain closed for 60 days for culvert work; vehicular traffic diverted

Commuters have been advised to follow traffic signage and cooperate with traffic personnel.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 21:52 IST
India NewsBengaluruvehicular traffic

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