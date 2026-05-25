Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road to remain closed for 60 days for culvert work; vehicular traffic diverted

<p>Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road will remain closed for 60 days, from Monday, as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) demolishes an old stone culvert and constructs a new RCC culvert near Nala Cross.</p>.<p>Vehicular movement has been prohibited on the stretch between Vithoba Temple and Nala Road. Traffic from the KR Road–Cubbon Road Junction towards Dickenson Junction via Kamaraj Road will also be restricted.</p>.<p>Traffic police have announced diversions for vehicles heading towards Pulakeshinagar and Banaswadi.</p>.BTP imposes 3-day Marathahalli Bridge traffic ban for Metro work.<p>Vehicles from Commercial Street must turn right near Vithoba Temple, proceed via Veerapillai Street, turn left near Nagamma Temple, and continue through St John’s Road.</p>.<p>Motorists coming from Cubbon Road must divert at the KR Road–Cubbon Road Junction, proceed via Cubbon Road and Dickenson Road, and join St John’s Road through Blue Stone.</p>.<p>Vehicles from Dispensary Road (Alice Junction) should take Dickenson Road and continue via St John’s Road.</p>.<p>Commuters have been advised to follow traffic signage and cooperate with traffic personnel.</p>