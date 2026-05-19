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Kannada actor Darshan's wife & son visit him in Bengaluru prison, interaction recorded on camera

The actor, accused in the murder case spoke to his family for about 30 minutes, which was recorded on CCTV camera. A jail official was present during Darshan's meeting with his wife and son.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:38 IST
Bengaluru newsDarshan ThoogudeepaParappana Agrahara Central Prison

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