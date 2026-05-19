Kannada actor Darshan's wife & son visit him in Bengaluru prison, interaction recorded on camera

<p>Kannada actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thogudeepa</a>, who is lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was visited by his wife Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday, officials said. His son Vinish, was also seen visiting him in the jail. </p><p>The actor, accused in the murder case spoke to his family for about 30 minutes, which was recorded on CCTV camera. A jail official was present during Darshan's meeting with his wife and son, a source said. </p>.'Smiling through it all isn’t happiness': Darshan's wife shares cryptic post during Golden Temple visit.<p>The Karnataka High Court has recently directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/renukaswamy-murder-case-court-proceedings-turned-into-spectacle-karnataka-hc-orders-centre-to-act-on-darshans-plea-over-media-trials-4004460"> examine certain digital/broadcast content about actor Darshan</a> in relation to the Renukaswamy murder case. The Kannada actor is in judicial custody as accused number 2 in the case. </p><p>The actor had alleged a targeted media campaign against him on television channels and certain digital platforms.</p><p>This also comes in the backdrop of tension gripping the vicinity of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara on Monday after rumours spread that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/rumours-of-actor-darshans-suicide-attempt-trigger-tension-around-parappana-agrahara-prison-4006989">actor had attempted suicide</a> on the prison premises.</p><p>However, senior prison officials rushed to verify the facts and confirmed that the reports were just rumors. </p><p>Darshan and his friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, are among the 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. </p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>