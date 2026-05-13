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Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47

Dileep Raj began his career in television and rose to fame as the antagonist opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the film 'Milana'.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 04:04 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsDileep RajActorEntertainmen News

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