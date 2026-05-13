<p>Bengaluru: Kannada actor Dileep Raj died of a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 47.</p><p>The actor, who was last seen in <em>Love Mocktail 3</em> playing a lawyer, rose to fame as the antagonist opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in <em>Milana</em> (2007).</p><p>Raj began his career in television and made his feature film debut with <em>Boyfriend</em> in 2005. He later went on to produce serials for television.</p><p>Some of his notable films include <em>Tony</em>, <em>Orchestra Mysuru</em>, <em>U Turn</em>, <em>Minchagi Nee Baralu</em>, <em>Ambi Ning Vayassaayto</em> and <em>Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu</em>. He acted in TV serials like <em>Hitler Kalyana</em>.</p><p>He is survived by his wife and two children.</p>