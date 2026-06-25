Actor Krishi Thapanda’s friend found dead in RR Nagar flat

<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man, a close friend of Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in an apartment at Rajarajeshwarinagar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Vaishak.</p><p>The police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning and he was alone in the flat on the fourth floor. Earlier, he had called Krishi to inform her that he was going to end his life. Then, Krishi alerted his family members and when they rushed to the flat, he was found dead.</p><p>The body was shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered in the Rajarajeshwarinagar police station and an investigation is underway.</p>.Bengaluru triple murder | 'My life was caged at home': Cops say Shweta confessed to crime; Kenneth still at large .<p>Vaishak had earlier been arrested in connection with a case involving alleged threats to businessman Aravind Reddy. He was later released on bail.</p><p>Sources said Vaishak had reportedly been under mental distress following the case. However, the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death.</p><p>When <em>DH</em> contacted the actor, she refused to comment about the incident.</p>