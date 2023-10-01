Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for fatally running over woman in Bengaluru

Police in southern Bengaluru arrested well-known Kannada actor Nagabhushana N S after he allegedly ran over an elderly couple on Saturday night.

While the woman died on the way to hospital, the man is undergoing treatment, police said.

The actor has been released on station bail.

The 37-year-old actor is reported to have lost control of his car, a Kia Seltos bearing registration number KA 09 MG 5335, on Vasanthapura Main Road while driving towards Konanakunte.

He crashed into an electricity pole near the Suprabhat Shreem apartment complex after hitting the elderly couple walking on the footpath.