Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for fatally running over woman in Bengaluru

Police in southern Bengaluru arrested well-known Kannada actor Nagabhushana N S after he allegedly ran over an elderly couple on Saturday night.
While the woman died on the way to hospital, the man is undergoing treatment, police said.
The actor has been released on station bail.
The 37-year-old actor is reported to have lost control of his car, a Kia Seltos bearing registration number KA 09 MG 5335, on Vasanthapura Main Road while driving towards Konanakunte.
He crashed into an electricity pole near the Suprabhat Shreem apartment complex after hitting the elderly couple walking on the footpath.
Passersby rushed both victims to a private hospital where doctors pronounced the woman, Prema S, 48, dead on arrival. Her head injuries proved fatal.
The husband, 58-year-old Krishna B, injured his head, stomach and legs. He has been moved to a private hospital on Bannerghatta Road for treatment, according to police.
An FIR has been registered at the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station against the actor under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304(A) (causing death by negligence).
The actor is known for his roles in Kannada films Ikkat, Kousalya Supraja Rama and Daredevil Musthafa. Another of his films, Tagaru Palya, which features him in the lead role, is slated to hit the theatres soon.