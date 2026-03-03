<p>Bengaluru: A small-time actress was among three people arrested by the Bagalagunte police for the murder of her live-in partner, officials said on Monday. </p>.<p>The arrested are Bindu, Vinay, a truck driver, and Dhanush Gowda, who was working in a restaurant. </p>.<p>Bindu told the police that she is an LLB graduate and a small-time actress who starred in short films, and had minor roles in some Kannada movies. The claim is being verified, the police said. </p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Bindu was in a live-in relationship with the deceased Mohan Rao, 45, a small-time financier and pigmy collector. Rao had left his wife long time ago, and Bindu was also living separately from her husband. </p>.Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder in Bengaluru.<p>Both decided to live together at a rented house in Manjunatha Nagar around three months ago, claiming they were a <br />couple. </p>.<p>On February 28, a foul smell began emanating from the house. The landlord alerted the police, who found Rao’s decomposing body inside the house. A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated. </p>.<p>Probe revealed that even as she lived with Rao, Bindu became close with Vinay and decided to marry him. Rao, however, objected to this and wanted to be with Bindu. Thinking that Rao would be an obstacle, the two decided to eliminate him, and Bindu brought in Gowda to help them. </p>.<p>On February 18, all four had liquor in the house. The suspects stabbed an inebriated Rao and used plastic cover to suffocate him. They fled the spot then. </p>.<p>Based on a technical investigation and location analysis, the police arrested the three suspects. Further investigation is underway, the police said. </p>