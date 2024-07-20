Kannada serial director found hanging at his house in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kannada television director and producer Vinod Dhondale was found hanging at his house in west Bengaluru’s Nagarabhavi on Saturday morning. Police have retrieved a death note, but are unsure if it was indeed written by him.
Dhondale was a popular Kannada serial director and was gearing up to make it to the big screen with his own film. He is best known for directing serials such as Karimani and Gange Gowri.
The incident unfolded at around 11:30 am on Saturday, according to the police after Dhondale’s wife found him hanging and informed the cops.
A police officer from the Chandra Layout police station told DH that they were treating it as a suicide. They have filed an unnatural death report.
According to the officer, Dhondale had invested a huge sum in his upcoming movie Ashok Blade. The team had completed 70 per cent of the shooting, but the budget had exceeded their estimation.
"He had taken a loan from the bank for his film pledging his property. He couldn't repay it,” the officer told DH, adding that it could be the reason for taking the extreme step.
Published 20 July 2024, 18:16 IST