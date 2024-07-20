Kannada serial director found hanging at his house in Bengaluru

The incident unfolded at around 11:30 am on Saturday, according to the police after Dhondale’s wife found him hanging and informed the cops.

A police officer from the Chandra Layout police station told DH that they were treating it as a suicide. They have filed an unnatural death report.

According to the officer, Dhondale had invested a huge sum in his upcoming movie Ashok Blade. The team had completed 70 per cent of the shooting, but the budget had exceeded their estimation.

"He had taken a loan from the bank for his film pledging his property. He couldn't repay it,” the officer told DH, adding that it could be the reason for taking the extreme step.