<p>Bengaluru: A Kannada TV actress was allegedly videotaped while inside a washroom, and later blackmailed by an unidentified individual, said police officials on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred when the 32-year-old victim was attending an event at Koramangala Indoor Stadium on February 7.</p>.<p>"She went to use the women's restroom located inside the stadium. Without her knowledge, an unidentified person secretly recorded an obscene and indecent video of the complainant while she was inside the restroom," the FIR noted.</p>.<p>Later, the video was sent from an Instagram account named to the complainant's friend Amrutha, to her Instagram account, the police said.</p>.<p>"The unidentified person contacting and sending the messages to my friend Amrutha under the mistaken belief that the instagram account belongs to me, has increased my mental distress and harmed my reputation", the actress stated in complaint.</p>.<p>The complainant said that she was blackmailed for money and was threatened that the videos would be leaked. A case has been registered by Cyber Crime Police Station.</p>