Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Kantara, AI and Cosplay at Bengaluru GAFX 2026

Following the theme ‘Evolution Reloaded’, the three-day conference spotlighted the convergence of human creativity with AI, real-time engines and immersive media.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 02:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 02:21 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us