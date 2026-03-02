<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court </a>on Monday (March 2) extended till March 9 the interim relief granted to Hindi actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> in the crime registered against him for his mimicry of a character in Kannada movie <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kantara-chapter-1">Kantara: Chapter 1</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kantara-chapter-1">. </a></p><p>On February 24, the court had passed an interim order directing the Bengaluru police not to take any coercive steps against him subject to the condition he co-operates with the investigation.</p>.'You should study, then speak': Karnataka HC reprimands Ranveer Singh, grants interim relief in Kantara mimicry case.<p>Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Ranveer from London through video conferencing, submitted that he is unable to fly back owing to unavailability of flights in view of tense situation in the gulf region. On the other hand, the Additional State Public Prosecutor informed the court that the actor has sought time in response to the notices sent by the police. Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing by a week.</p><p>Ranveer Singh has challenged the FIR registered against him by the High Grounds police in Bengaluru for his act. The FIR was pursuant to a private complaint filed before the court. The incident happened on November 21, 2025, during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. During his speech, Ranveer appreciated the acting skills of Rishab Shetty in 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and mimicked the female daiva ‘Chamundi’ portrayed by Shetty in the film.</p>