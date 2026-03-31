<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Energy Department on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting to streamline power supply arrangements for chipmaker Intel design house, SRR4, on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru and ensured enhanced reliability and uninterrupted operations.</p><p>Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, chaired the meeting. </p><p>Sources said Intel India representatives highlighted issues concerning intermittent disruptions and their reliance on grid power supported by gas and diesel backup. </p><p>Gupta, who emphasised a long-term and sustainable approach, underlined that grid power should serve as the primary base load, with gas and diesel used only as secondary and emergency options. </p>.Karnataka: Interstate thief arrested for theft at Sri Ramanjaneya Temple in Kenjaru village.<p>"A series of immediate and strategic measures was discussed and agreed upon to enhance supply reliability. Among the proposed measures are: immediate augmentation of 2 MVA power within 24 hours, a short-term solution involving laying an 800-metre cable from Global Tech Park within 15 days, a medium-term infrastructure upgrade where KPTCL undertakes 220 kV underground cable work from Hagadur to Exora, to be completed within 45 days, and a long-term solution involving Intel establishing a dedicated 66 kV substation within Intel's premises," the department said in a statement. </p><p>The department met Intel representatives because its Bengaluru campus is the company's largest R&D hub outside the US and is a key engine behind Intel’s global chip design, software development and innovation efforts. </p><p>"SRR4 Intel Campus in Bangalore is part of Intel’s large R&D and engineering footprint in India, and it plays a critical role in Intel’s global operations,” the department said.</p>