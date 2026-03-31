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Karnataka assures uninterrupted power supply after disruptions at Intel R&D campus in Bengaluru

Gupta, who emphasised a long-term and sustainable approach, underlined that grid power should serve as the primary base load, with gas and diesel used only as secondary and emergency options.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 18:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 18:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakapower supply

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