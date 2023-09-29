Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka bandh: Metro, KSRTC, BMTC buses and trains to ply as usual

BMTC buses, the city's lifeline, will operate normally, at least in the morning, but services may be curtailed in the afternoon if the demand falls, a senior official said.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 20:20 IST

Follow Us

Public transport services will largely remain unaffected in Bengaluru during the statewide shutdown on Friday, officials said. 

BMTC buses, the city's lifeline, will operate normally, at least in the morning, but services may be curtailed in the afternoon if the demand falls, a senior official said. 

"We will operate all services, including buses to the airport and on trunk routes," the official said. 

Asked about what the BMTC would do if there was any untoward incident such as a bus being stoned, the official said: "We operate about 5,500 buses. Just because one bus is pelted with stones, we won't stop our services. We will file a police complaint and move on." 

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), too, will operate its buses as usual, but will go by police advice if there is any untoward incident, Chief Traffic Manager (Commercial) S Rajesh said. 

"As of today, there's no change in our schedules," he added. 

Namma Metro trains will also operate normally, according to the BMRCL. 

The Indian Railways' train services will also remain unaffected. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 20:20 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaKSRTCBMTCNamma MetroBandh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT