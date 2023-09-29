Karnataka bandh: Metro, KSRTC, BMTC buses and trains to ply as usual

Public transport services will largely remain unaffected in Bengaluru during the statewide shutdown on Friday, officials said.
BMTC buses, the city's lifeline, will operate normally, at least in the morning, but services may be curtailed in the afternoon if the demand falls, a senior official said.
"We will operate all services, including buses to the airport and on trunk routes," the official said.
Asked about what the BMTC would do if there was any untoward incident such as a bus being stoned, the official said: "We operate about 5,500 buses. Just because one bus is pelted with stones, we won't stop our services. We will file a police complaint and move on."
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), too, will operate its buses as usual, but will go by police advice if there is any untoward incident, Chief Traffic Manager (Commercial) S Rajesh said.
"As of today, there's no change in our schedules," he added.
Namma Metro trains will also operate normally, according to the BMRCL.
The Indian Railways' train services will also remain unaffected.