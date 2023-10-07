Karnataka Bitcoin scam: SIT raids nine places, including homes of four police officers

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Karnataka Bitcoin scam on Saturday held searches at nine different locations in the city. The searches were held by multiple teams in places, including the homes of four police officers and two others, the SIT said in a statement.

The raids were conducted in connection with the Bitcoin case registered in 2020 and were not related to the hacking of the e-procurement portal of the Karnataka government, a well-placed source told DH. “No detentions were made and the investigations will continue,” the officer said.

The officials seized electronic devices, including laptops, mobile phones and hard drives.