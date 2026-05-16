Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra travels by Namma Metro, backs PM Modi's call for fuel conservation

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to endorse Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> nationwide call for fuel conservation and austerity measures, Karnataka BJP president and MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> on Friday ditched his official convoy and opted to travel by Namma Metro to attend a party event. </p><p>Vijayendra arrived at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) like a regular commuter, stood in line to purchase a ticket, and boarded a train towards Kengeri on the Purple Line. He was en route to Kumbalgodu to participate in the BJP Bengaluru South 'Prashikshana Varga' (training workshop).</p><p>Speaking to reporters during his transit, Vijayendra emphasised that leaders must lead by example.</p>.Karnataka Governor halves convoy size following PM Modi's austerity call. <p>"The prime minister has given a clear call to the nation to focus on fuel conservation and adopt austerity measures in light of global economic challenges. PM Modi himself has reduced his protocol-related vehicle usage. As the state party president and a responsible citizen, it is my duty to follow suit," Vijayendra said.</p><p>He further added that choosing public transport like the metro and public buses is a constructive step toward reducing both fossil fuel dependency and the city's notorious traffic congestion.</p>