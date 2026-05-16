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Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra travels by Namma Metro, backs PM Modi's call for fuel conservation

Speaking to reporters during his transit, Vijayendra emphasised that leaders must lead by example.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 12:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakametroB Y Vijayendra

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