<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday raised awareness about kidney health.</p>.<p>Dr Venkatesh, senior urologist, emphasised preventive measures to protect kidney health and the need for early detection of symptoms.</p>.World Kidney Day 2026: Doctors warn of daily habits that are silently damaging your vital organ.<p>The doctors also shared the impact of lifestyle and non-communicable diseases on kidney health.</p>.<p>Transplant recipients were present to motivate others to donate organs. A one-kilometre walkathon was held to spread awareness about kidney disease prevention.</p><p>Around 500 doctors and students, carrying placards, participated in the rally.</p>